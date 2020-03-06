When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: Supervisors approved a motion to proceed with a farmland rezoning request as recommended last month by the township planning commission.
Background: The applicant is asking to rezone three parcels along Shenk’s Ferry Road and River Road, collectively known as the Bard farm, from the current zoning of rural conservation to agricultural. This will allow most of the land to be designated as a preserved farm. The land is part of the Clean and Green and Ag Security Area. However, there is a small tract of land within the low density residential district.
Why it’s important: Planning commission member Wes Bruckno, who attended the supervisors meeting, noted there was some concern that the decision could have the appearance of “spot zoning,” defined as singling out a piece of land for special treatment or economic benefit, to the detriment of surrounding properties.
Bruckno explained that he did not feel that was the case, and, in fact the rezoning could actually be seen as “downzoning.” He also said preserving the farm falls in line with the township’s comprehensive plan.
Quotable: “We want to be Conestoga Township, not Manheim Township,” Brucko said.
What’s next: After weighing the pros and cons, the board voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning. The plan also will have to be reviewed by the township engineer and solicitor to write the ordinance. The township will advertise the rezoning but is not required to contact neighboring property owners.
Other happenings: The board opened road bids and awarded the township’s 2020 road projects to Long’s Asphalt, which beat out bids from Highway Materials and Pennsy. The winning bid came in under budget, and supervisors said the extra money would be put in reserves.