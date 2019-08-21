When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: The board approved advertisement of the 2020 budget following two recent budget meetings. There is no real estate tax increase under the $943,000 proposed spending plan, which the board will consider for adoption at the Sept. 3 meeting.
Why it's important: The township’s millage rate is 0.871 of a mill, which is about $87 for every $100,000 of assessed value. Terry Shepps, whose firm oversees the township’s finances, said the township was better prepared for budget planning this year than it was in years past. Board Chairman John Berry described the township’s finances as “healthy.” He said the township sought and received a number of grants, including a conservation grant and a pool grant.
Quotable: “We have to be good stewards with the money we’re given,” Berry said.
Highlights: Salaries, benefits and road improvements account for the major expenditures. Berry noted Conestoga was the only local municipality he is aware of that had the foresight to bond its roads with natural gas pipeline company, Williams Partners. Berry, who also serves as roadmaster, said maintaining the roads is cheaper than repairing the roads. The township plans to hold off on budgeting for new road equipment until next year.
Trestle bridge: Officials reported that Conestoga and Martic townships so far have budgeted $200,000 each to repair the trestle bridge on the Enola Low Grade Trail destroyed last year by a fire that was ruled arson. Supervisors took no action during the meeting to start construction on the bridge work, which will cost an estimated $2 million.
What’s next: In addition to adopting the budget at their next meeting, supervisors hope to approve an estimate from the engineering firm for the trestle bridge.