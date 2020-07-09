When: Conestoga supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: With less than 10 people in attendance, the board discussed everything from motors to money in a matter of minutes.

Car show: Rich Graham, who represents Friends of the First Responders, said the group is applying for a permit to continue the annual car show tradition. Graham requested to borrow barricades and road closure signs for the one-day event on Sept. 28. After the meeting, supervisor chairman John Berry stated the show usually attracts “hundreds” of spectators. Graham said organizers intend to limit this year’s attendance to 250 people.

Budget: Workshops will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 3, 5 and 6. Berry said he didn’t expect a need for the third workshop because the township’s financial adviser, Terry Shepps, has his eyes on the books.

Quotable: “Realistically, we know the budget pretty well,” Berry said after the meeting.