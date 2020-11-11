When: Conestoga Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Township supervisors granted conditional approval for the Bard farm rezoning after a contentious public hearing.

Background: Applicant George Bard had sought ag preserve designation for the three pieces of the property located along Shenk’s Ferry and River roads. The rezoning had already been approved by both the township and county planners, as well as the township engineer. Township officials say the rezoning does not give the owners of the farm free reign. The purpose is simply to get it into the ag preserve program.

Public comments: Three residents questioned the appropriateness of rezoning, which was characterized on previous occasions as spot zoning because the majority of the area is zoned rural. “I’m against it,” said David Sellers, who also claimed Bard’s last chicken house was “snuck through without people knowing about it.” John Stipe of River Road said the rezoning would be “brutal” because the zoning change would give future landowners ability to influence new construction. Stipe also told the board he is worried about “intensive ag.” Jay Rhodes, also of River Road, said Bard has not been “the best neighbor,” and that the rezoning was for “financial purposes.” Rhodes said the plan should remain rural conservation, as originally approved by the township, to protect air quality and property values.

Officials weigh in: Supervisor Bobby Hershey, also a farmer, made the motion to accept the rezoning with the conditions. “I am a firm believer to find a way to do what you want to do,” Hershey said. Township attorney Dan Becker implored the board to consider impacts down the road.

Applicant’s response: Bard appeared for the hearing with his attorney, responding to opposition from residents and addressing reservations from board members. As a condition of the rezoning, the board imposed deed restrictions which include 500-foot setbacks for all three properties. Bard requested a recess to consult with his attorney, Veronica Morrison, when the conditions were first presented. Morrison said Bard was not looking to build anything as a result of the rezoning, and her client would be selling his development rights. She said the property is already being used the way it is supposed to be used, and future use is not going to go “out of control.”