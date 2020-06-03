When: Conestoga Township Supervisors meeting, June 2.

What happened: Members weighed in on the recent arrest of the suspect in the devastating arson that destroyed the Enola Low Grade Trail bridge in 2018.

Background: The bridge, which connected Conestoga and Martic townships, is slated for reconstruction after two years of grant writing from the two municipalities. When asked how the case was finally cracked, Chairman John Berry said he thinks the police had their suspect all along. Nevertheless, he and other board members say the arrest doesn’t make the situation right.

Officials comment: “You can’t suck blood from a turnip,” said supervisor Bobby Hershey. The accused “really screwed up his life,” Berry added. “I hope he can recover from that.”

Other happenings: The board adopted a resolution to extend the deadline for paying real estate taxes, without penalty, until Nov. 30.

Police funds: Berry said he met with Pequea Township officials earlier this week to discuss putting the former Southern Regional Police Commission account to rest. He said he has documented the finances of the defunct police force and is waiting to hear back from Pequea’s chairman with “facts and numbers.”