When: Conestoga supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: Board members John Berry, Bill Rankin and Bobby Hershey Jr. made the difficult decision not to open the township pool this summer, citing guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

Background: Earlier in the day, the township website was still announcing the opening of the pool on Memorial Day weekend, with a link to apply for a season membership.

Why it’s important: Township officials estimate the pool closure will result in the loss of about 15-20 seasonal jobs, including life guards and snack bar attendants. The township stands to lose about $30,000 in revenue this year. The township plans to immediately contact all suppliers of the board’s decision, including delivery of chemicals.

nuotable: “I really don’t see any way we can enforce social distancing or keep employees safe down there,” said Berry, who has overseen pool operations for the past several seasons.

Other happenings: The township was able to complete more pipe work, paving and other road projects as a result of schools being closed since mid-March.