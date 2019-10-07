When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: A representative of the Department of Defense presented board Chairman John Berry with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award.
Background: George Mentzer, who works at the Pentagon, said Berry received the honor because of his support for a former township employee enlisting with the Army Reserve. Berry said Tyler Hertzog served as a national guardsman while working two full-time jobs, including the township road crew. Prior to that, Hertzog worked at the community pool and earned his Eagle Scout rank through Troop 146. He has since moved on from his employment with the township.
Why it’s important: The intent of the recognition program is to increase employer support by encouraging them to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. Mentzer said Berry’s advocacy “shows Conestoga Township supports our service members.”
Other happenings: Berry reported on the status of replacing the Martic trestle bridge, which connected Conestoga and Martic townships before it was lost to arson last year. Grants are up to $1 million, and the project could see construction of a concrete deck by next year. Berry said the townships are hoping to piggyback with Manor Township’s bridge engineer to save money.