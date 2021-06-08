When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Approximately 18 residents attended the in-person meeting, with few agenda items. Supervisors responded to an inquiry about street paving from an Orchard Hills resident, who was told to expect work to begin immediately.

Also: The board voted to accept dedication of Hershey Lane, which has been a private road since being developed about 15 years ago. Conestoga Township is now entitled to receive liquid fuels money for the road it will own and maintain.

Recognition: John Pyfer from the Lancaster County Conservancy presented board Chairman John Berry with an award for all his hard work at the Shenk’s Ferry wildflower preserve. Berry obtained a series of grants to upgrade the roads leading to the preserve, reducing runoff and constructing a gated parking lot. The engraved plaque features a photo titled “Harvest Moon Tucquan.”