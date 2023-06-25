When: Conestoga supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: Township Supervisor John Berry announced that Supervisor Ron Wagner submitted his resignation to the township on May 15.

Background: Wagner was appointed to the board in October 2022 following the resignation of Supervisor Eric Doman. His appointment to the board was controversial as the two sitting supervisors, Berry and Bob Hershey, appointed Wagner without considering other candidates. Wagner is also Hershey’s stepfather. The appointment led some residents at last November’s meeting to suggest the board should be increased to five members to keep the actions of the other three board members in check.

State required countdown begins: Berry said that once a township supervisor submits their resignation, state law then requires that township to officially accept the resignation within 45 days. Once accepted and approved by the board, the township then has 30 days to fill the vacancy.

Closing the revolving door: Not wanting to replace Wagner with an individual who might not be elected in the fall election, Hershey said the township should fill the vacancy with one of two candidates who won the May primary: Jeremy Eshleman and Matthew Connelly.

Quotable: “I’ve been thinking and thinking and thinking and trying to figure out who we would put in this position. I think what we ought to do is what the township residents already want,” Hershey said.

Supervisor motion raises concerns: Hershey made a motion to appoint Connelly to the board, saying Connelly “had a few more votes.” But one resident questioned the motion because of recent conflicts Hershey has had with Eshleman. During public meetings, Eshleman has criticized business operations at Sickman’s Mill, which uses parking on Hershey’s adjacent property. Hershey has said if Eshleman is elected in the fall, Eshleman should recuse himself of any actions related to Sickman’s Mill. Hershey said those disputes did not affect his decision to choose Connelly over Eshleman.

No action on motion: Berry did not make a second on Hershey’s recommendation and the motion subsequently died. Instead, acting on comments from the audience, Berry said the board would instead open the vacancy to anyone interested and fill the position at its July 5 meeting, which is within the 30-day time period.

Fact check: According to May primary election results posted on Lancaster County’s website, Jeremy Eshleman had 425 votes, five more votes over Matthew Connelly’s 420 votes. Both candidates ran as Republicans and did not cross file; these numbers are from the Republican ballot tallies. Though some voters cast write-in votes on the Democratic ballots for both candidates, it made no difference in the election outcome.