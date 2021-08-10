When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Eric Doman, who was appointed to the board of supervisors last month, said he had mixed feelings about taking the position. Doman said he was disappointed by negative and untrue posts he has read on social media, including being called a “cop hater.” He said many of the negative comments came from people who do not attend meetings regularly.

Background: Doman was appointed to join John Berry (chairman) and Bob Hershey Jr. when Bill Rankin stepped down last month, citing personal and health issues. Rankin’s term ends on Dec. 31, but Doman already has placed his name on the next ballot.

Also: Rankin was present at the meeting and said he plans to continue to serve the community, even though he is no longer a supervisor. Berry commended him.

Pool: Berry gave hope that the township pool will open next year after being closed for the past two seasons. As the licensed certified pool operator, Berry oversees all aspects of maintaining the pool, whether it’s open or closed.

Quotable: “It’s the most thankless job,” Berry said. He described the backlash for having to close the pool to maintain sanitary conditions when it was open, as well as the many duties that have been carried out during the past two seasons when the pool was not open to the public due to COVID-19. “When it’s open next year, you’ll be pleased,” Berry said.

What’s next: Berry said he is considering turning the pool duties over to another person or committee when his certified pool operator license expires this month.

Other business: The board scheduled budget workshops for Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, if needed. All three meetings will be held at 7:30 a.m.