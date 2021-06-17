When: Board meeting, June 14, in person, with board members Idette Groff and Michael Talley absent.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented the proposed final budget for 2021-22. Since she last presented the budget in May, there have been some changes to both revenue and expenses. The total revenue is now projected at $76,716,584, and the total expenses at $76,961,339. This leaves a deficit of $244,755, which the district will cover with its fund balance.

Background: Because of the changes in revenue, the deficit is lower than originally projected. In meetings earlier in spring, the board had dedicated $600,000 from the district’s fund balance to offset the deficit. During the June 14 meeting, Heverly Flesher presented the board with the option to reduce the planned 3% tax increase to 2.27% and use more of the fund balance to cover costs. President Todd Shertzer spoke in favor of lowering the tax increase, and board members murmured their support.

What’s next: The board will vote on the final budget at the June 21 board meeting.

COVID-19 protocols lifted: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski read a draft of a letter he will send to families about the upcoming school year. In the letter, he stated the district will not require students and staff to wear masks, social distance or receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Public participation: The board met in the boardroom in the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center for the first time since March 2020. Approximately 15 residents attended the meeting with parent Kelly Miller commenting during the public participation period. Miller told a story from the book of Esther in the Bible and likened Conestoga Valley stakeholders to individuals in the story. Seven mothers stood up in support of her comments. Miller said she was pleased to hear Zuilkoski’s statement regarding the lifting of mitigation efforts, but she is still concerned for the future.

Quotable: “We’re petitioning you, school board members, to save our children. Save them from the mental, emotional and physical harm that can come back on them again if these mandates are reinstated,” Miller said.

Overnight camp: The board approved an overnight camp for the cheerleading team at Shippensburg University from July 13- 16. This is the first approved overnight camp since the summer of 2019 due to COVID-19 precautions.