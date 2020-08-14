When: Eden supervisors meeting, Aug. 10, held outside the township garage for social distancing.

What happened: Zoning officer Gerry Parker told supervisors a conditional use hearing concerning a rental property must be held within 60 days. Supervisor Lawrence Stoltzfus suggested the hearing should be after the Sept. 14 supervisors meeting. Officials decided to send tentative dates of Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 to the solicitor to check for her availability.

Background: Daniel Zook Jr. of Haiti Road is applying for his rental property to be classified as “a conditional use under a use not provided for.” Zook is not classifying his business as a bed-and-breakfast, although he advertises the property on Airbnb. Parker then mentioned neighbors have submitted complaints to the township and told her “their quality of life has gone downhill.”

Intermunicipal council: Supervisor David Rineer announced he attended the July 21 Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council meeting. The meeting focused on how the pandemic affected Penn Medicine’s bottom line. Rineer said a planned urgent care center in southern Lancaster County is “on hold.” Rineer said the shutdown of routine procedures like surgeries impacted the bottom line. Representatives from Penn Medicine will meet with the intermunicipal council on Oct. 20 at the East Drumore Township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

What’s next: Eden supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 outside the township garage.