When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: In response to a resident concern about visibility at the crest of a hill on Orchard Road, supervisors agreed to post a “watch children” sign.

At issue: Taras Letnaunchyn, 530 Orchard Road, said he is concerned about speed and a blind hill on Orchard Road near his home where he has lived since last March. He is expecting twins in the next few months, and there are already some children in a neighboring home. The speed limit on Orchard Road is 40 mph. Letnaunchyn spoke with Township Manager Randall Wenger about the safety concern prior to the meeting.

Speed study: Data collected earlier this month from a speed monitoring device attached to a speed limit sign posted near Letnaunchyn’s home indicates that the average speed of vehicles in that vicinity is 34 mph. Letnaunchyn said he would prefer to have the speed limit reduced, but he also suggested a sign alerting motorists that children could be playing in their front yards in the area. Supervisors preferred that latter option, noting that motorists are staying within the posted speed limit.

Building expansion: Supervisors approved a request to waive a land development plan for a proposed 4,000-square-foot expansion of Covanta Environmental Solutions, 190 Shellyland Road. The existing building is 10,000 square feet. The expansion would include a new loading dock.