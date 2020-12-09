When: School District of Lancaster board reorganization and meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Board members learned that the district’s principal training program now offers coaching to seasoned principals as they mentor trainees.

Background: The two-year principal residency program, the first in Pennsylvania, combines graduate courses at Millersville University with on-the-job experience to promote worthy faculty into educational leaders. The program, which has four graduates, welcomed two participants this year. These two former teachers receive coaching from the district and mentoring from a host principal as they work as administrators at Wickersham and Wharton elementary schools. Host principals now receive training on how to guide their charges.

Quotable: “There is no roadmap, no book teaching you leadership skills,” said Camille Hopkins when contacted after the board meeting. Hopkins, Ross Elementary principal and a coach for the principal training program, added, “There’s no student-teaching in leadership.”

Concern: David Parry, a board member, questioned the district’s use of $130,000 annually from Title I funds to help pay for the program. “That’s a lot of money for two people,” he said during the meeting.

Response: Damaris Rau, superintendent, explained the district created the program three years ago because it couldn’t find enough administrators and were losing too many leaders to other districts. “We could not find qualified people,” she said.

Career and technology education: The 358 students enrolled in eight career and technology programs at the McCaskey Campus have focused their virtual learning time on theory but need to return to campus by March to get actual experience in their fields.

Quotable: “There is no substitute for students spending specialized time in their lab environment with qualified instructors,” said Kelly White, who directs the CTE program for the district. Despite virtual learning, seniors will have enough credit to graduate this year, even if they miss some on-the-job experience, White told board members. “It’s mostly about skills and not them being able to graduate with their degrees.” Students may return to campus by Jan. 25

In other news: Board members unanimously elected Edie Gallagher to her fourth yearly term as president. The board also unanimously chose Robin Goodson as vice president. Goodson replaces Mara Creswell McGrann, who served for one year as vice president.

Quotable: “Maybe I’ve got one more year in me,” Gallagher told board members after her election. “Thank you for your confidence.”