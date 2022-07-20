A Lebanon County woman is out more than $135,000 after state police say she was the victim of a scam.

On July 13, the 73-year-old woman, a resident of Jackson Township, gave access to someone claiming they were a computer specialist, state police said in a news release. The supposed specialist then instructed the woman to wire money to an account under the guise that it was to protect the money.

In total, the woman wired $136,070, state police said.

The news release did not provide any additional information.