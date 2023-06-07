When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, June 5.

What happened: Supervisors approved an agreement with P.L. Weaver and Co., 684 W. Main St., New Holland, in which the company will cease to use the property for parking and storing milk transport vehicles or any other trucks on July 31.

Background: A notice of violation was issued to the company March 1, due to being out of compliance with the township zoning code by using the property as a truck or motor vehicle terminal without a permit. On March 31, the company filed an appeal with the zoning hearing board to request a variance to allow for the temporary operation of a truck or motor vehicle terminal on the property. Without further action on the appeal by the company, owners agreed to terminate usage of the property.

Quotable: “The company will move its operations to another location not in the township,” said Bill Cassidy, township solicitor.

Butterfly garden: Supervisors approved a letter of guarantee in the amount of $18,381 in escrow for the New Holland Community Memorial Park Butterfly Garden. It will be on 2 acres owned by New Holland Borough in the township, adjacent to Groff Park at East Conestoga Street and North Railroad Avenue.

Wage increase: Supervisors approved a wage increase for Joy Oberholtzer, secretary/treasurer for the township’s Western Heights Water Authority, from $27.18 per hour to $28.50.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the township office, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland.