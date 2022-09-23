When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo gave board members an update on areas the district is focused on for improvement during the 2022-23 school year.

School safety: Rizzo noted that Jordan Corbin, the district’s new community safety officer, has finished training and will be starting at the district soon. Corbin will work for the district during the school year and the Columbia Borough Police Department during the summer. Rizzo said the district safety team has been active and has developed a school safety checklist as well as scheduled times for first responders to tour the district’s facilities.

High school courses: There are currently 137 courses in the high school course catalog, Rizzo said. She explained that curriculum writing is an ongoing process and noted that roughly 25% of the courses currently have an official curriculum. Rizzo added that 75% of the district’s 10th through 12th graders are on track for completing course requirements by their expected graduation date.

Attendance: Currently the average daily attendance for all the district’s schools is at or above 90%, which is a slight improvement from last year’s attendance rate of 89%, Rizzo explained. She noted that it is early in the year but said the beginning of the school year is when students form habits.

Other business: Board members approved a resolution bringing the district in compliance with recently passed state legislation regarding late property tax payments. The new law allows property owners to not be penalized for late payment if the property was purchased in the past year and the new owner did not receive notice of the amount owed.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 200 N. Fifth St.