When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 19.

What happened: Lancaster resident Deborah Siegrist broke into sobs as she begged board members to fund and expand the Dual Language Immersion program after a consultant’s report concluded the program, which began in 2009, should change or be phased out because it’s not meeting objectives.

Quotable: “As you can see, I’m emotional,” Siegrist said. “The program has impacted my family dramatically.”

At issue: Several parents, community members and students spoke in favor of the program after The Center for Applied Linguistics recommended the district spend more than the budgeted $1.2 million to expand the program or shut it down. The report calls for hiring a dual language specialist to oversee operations and to increase student participation from 162 to 225. The board, however, has voiced no plans to end the curriculum and has extended its current funding in next year’s budget.

How it works: The program, housed at Wharton Elementary and Reynolds Middle schools, runs from kindergarten through eighth grade. A class at each grade level includes half native Spanish speakers and half native English speakers. Students learn lessons in both languages with a goal of being bilingual. Pupils enter a lottery for the program, which accepts only new learners in kindergarten.

What’s next: The DLI lottery, originally scheduled for the first week in June, has been delayed until board members discuss the program, said district spokesman Adam Aurand.

Taxes and budget: Residents will pay 1.75% more in real estate taxes beginning July 1, after the board approved a tax increase as part of the $245 million budget. The board will approve the final spending plan for 2021-22 on June 22.

What it means: Homeowners will see an annual increase of $63.98 for an average home valued at $163,484. This translates to about $39 for every $100,000 in property.

Background: The district could have raised taxes up to 4.3%. Board members said they considered the current financial climate and wanted to keep taxes lower. They rejected the administration’s recommendation of a 2.12% increase.

Up next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 1. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.