A consultant hired to improve communications within and outside Coatesville Area School District presented her findings to the board July 13 in a meeting livestreamed to YouTube.

Beth Trapani of Trapani School Communications Consulting presented the results of a district communications audit prepared by her firm with input from focus groups and surveys.

The report identified existing problems including inconsistency, particularly in internal communication. Surveys showed the district gives the impression it is always acting in crisis mode.

Inconsistency is a common thing, and internal communication is the greatest deficit. “Nearly every audience — community students, staff and parents — say they would like to hear more from the school board,” Trapani said.

Recommendations include hiring a full-time community relations and communication director to strengthen communications, to develop a plan toward achieving that goal and to make major changes to the website.

Trapani also recommends forming a marketing task force and to focus efforts on reaching preschools and realtors to promote the value of the district.

The next step for the district is to determine the kind of investment they are willing to make and the amount of resources they are willing to allocate.

Board President Robert Fisher concluded the meeting by reading a prepared statement regarding board member Henry Assetto who has been absent from meetings for many months due to health issues.

There have been public comments over the past few meetings suggesting the board should replace Assetto.

Fisher referenced state law that does indicate a board member may be replaced after missing consecutive meetings but cannot be removed if the missed meetings were due to illness.

“Although we deeply miss our fellow board member and the valuable contributions he has made before his illness, we want to stress the work of the school board is being handled for and on behalf of the community and will continue to be done until his return,” Fisher said.

Fisher noted that the board will be returning to live meetings and committee meetings in August.