College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — William Gallagher. Columbia — Nicole Lapp, Alivia Loercher. Denver — Rachael Brown, Elizabeth Hartranft, Allyson Hirneisen. Ephrata — Hannah Camacho. Honey Brook — Sophie Harple. Lancaster — Mikayla Boldizar, Madelyn Canady, Sarah Capoferri, Cora Cotson, Riley Dawson, Katherine Fluck, John Franklin, Lemaire Jean, Connor Mellinger, Brooke Nicodemus, Zachary Sornoza, Zachary Stauffer. Landisville — Lucy Coller. Leola — Brock Rennekamp. Lititz — Rachall Adams, Tabitha Delmont, Christopher Gyles, Mason Horsburgh, Tayler Leonard. Manheim — Bradley Roth, Gabrielle Walsh. Marietta — Morgan Creek. Millersville — Anna Sugra. Mohnton — Jada Johnson, Emily Zillhardt. Morgantown — Morgan Addy, Nicholas Kurtz. Mount Joy — Julianne Wheeler. Narvon — Tanner Donahue. New Holland — Karoline Fitz. New Providence — Mason Simpkins. Nottingham — Rebecca Rush, Isabella Vanderhoef. Oxford — Courtney Schneider. Reinholds — Mallory Moyer. Robesonia — Tyler Kissling, Caitlin Pearsall. Ronks — Abbey Bowman, Abigail Civitello. Strasburg — Christine Fritz, Emma Gochnauer. Willow Street — Megan Fisher, Kimberly Harris, Cameron Sweger.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.