When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 11.

What happened: In a livestreamed meeting, the board unanimously approved a motion to move the township’s COVID-19 response from Action Level 3 to Action Level 2, both in the red zone, by May 29, meaning more Manheim Township employees — public works, planning and zoning, code compliance — can go back to the office. Parks and recreation and library employees are still not able to report back.

What it means: The change allows for the use of the meeting room as a polling place on June 2. Social distancing and masks will be required. Poll greeters will not be allowed in the lobby. The change in status will allow the public to attend meetings in person at roughly a quarter of the room’s capacity, so that attendees are 6 feet apart.

Background: Board President Sam Mecum said the action levels were devised by Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane, who also serves as director of emergency management.

Taxes: The board approved a proposed ordinance to extend the base period for payment of real estate taxes to Nov. 30.

