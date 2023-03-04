When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Feb. 27.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a motion to authorize the law firm of Buckley Brion McGuire & Morris as special counsel in a declaratory judgment action of Manheim Township v. General Municipal Authority of Manheim Township. The two government entities are seeking a court decision defining their legal relationship and rights over ownership of Overlook Golf Course, a public asset at the center of a water fee dispute.

What it means: Stacey Morgan Brubaker, who is both vice president of the board of commissioners and a member of the authority, said the action was filed by Manheim Township to confirm legal ownership of the Overlook Golf Course. She said the board is waiting for the judgment.

Background: The ownership question is part of a lawsuit requiring the Manheim Township municipal authority to pay back $4.4 million it owes homeowners and developers after years of overcharging for water fees. In response, the authority claimed it did not have the money or assets to cover the cost. But then Township Manager Rick Kane discovered that the authority owns the golf course, which according to a 2020 township audit is worth about $8.3 million, meaning the authority can pay the debt.

Public participation: The meeting lasted just 15 minutes, perhaps setting a record. Four citizens attended in person, with two on Zoom. There were no public comments.

Conestoga River Trail initiative: Manheim Township Assistant Manager Andy Bowman reported to the board on the progress of the project, which he said is led by Todd Roy and the Conestoga River Club. Roy’s charge, Bowman said, is to improve the corridor for safe access and use of the Conestoga River.

Comment: Bowman said he agreed to participate on the committee because the Conestoga River establishes Manheim Township’s eastern border, and the township has an existing portage to the river at Perelman Park, off Landis Valley Road. “The ultimate goal of this initiative is to improve all of the access locations along this length of the river to make it more accessible to the public,” Bowman wrote in an email after the meeting.

Sewage officer: The board unanimously appointed the firm of C.S. Davidson Inc. as the township’s sewage enforcement officer and Dale L. High as alternate officer. Both will serve until the first Monday of January 2024. High, who is planning to retire at the end of the year, previously served as the sewage enforcement officer.

Police: The board voted unanimously to remove the deferred retirement option program from the township police pension plan. The voluntary program allowed active employees to have their monthly pension benefit deposited in an interest-bearing account while they received their salary and benefits as an active employee. In an email sent after the meeting, Kane wrote that the retirement option was removed from the police pension program as part of last year’s contract negotiations, effective Jan. 1.

Proposed new municipal building: Board President Donna DiMeo expressed dismay that no one attended a Feb. 21 meeting with Kimmel Bogrette Architecture to discuss creating a more inclusive and efficient building for residents and staff.

Consent agenda: In one vote, the board approved time extensions for the following proposed land uses: Posh Hospitality, which plans to build a hotel and self-storage facility on and near Flory Mill Road, until June 1; for Enterprise Way — Dual-Brand Hotel, until June 19; and for 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Ave., until May 31. The latter is a former site of McMinn’s Asphalt Co. and the proposed site of a Habitat for Humanity warehouse and Re-Store.