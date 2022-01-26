When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 20.

What happened: Supervisors approved a 7,000-square-foot addition for Interstate Fleets Inc., a commercial vehicle leasing and servicing company at 1125 Strickler Road.

Background: Brian Cooley, a landscape architect with D.C. Gohn Associates, presented the plan. He said the addition to the current 12,660-square-foot building would be used to store vehicles. As part of the approval supervisors agreed to waive land development and stormwater planning. Cooley said the addition would be constructed on a portion of an existing parking lot, so no new impervious area would be created. Additionally the nearly 4-acre tract contains three rain gardens to treat stormwater.

Convenience store proposal: Supervisors viewed, but took no action, on a preliminary final plan for a proposed 5,000-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store at 3003 Lebanon Road (Route 72), near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It would have fueling stations for passenger vehicles and a separate fueling area for tractor-trailers. The proposed convenience store would share the lot with an existing park-and-ride operated by the Lebanon Transit Authority. The proposed convenience store would be south of an existing traffic signal, while the parking lot would shift to the north of the light. The proposed convenience store plan will be reviewed by the township planning commission and engineer before supervisors take action on it.

Truck convoy: Supervisors approved a request from Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley to hold the annual Mother’s Day truck convoy on municipal and state roads starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.