When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.

What happened: Comcast’s ongoing expansion of services is raising “a lot of issues,” Supervisor Keith Kauffman said. “I’m getting complaints.” Kauffman said Comcast’s subcontractors have damaged two streets by boring horizontally under them too close to the surface, causing heaving.

Code violations: Brian Brandt, codes enforcement officer, said Comcast violated ordinances by making five excavations without street opening permits, a civil offense subject to fines of up to $600 per incident, and by excavating a street repaved less than two years ago.

Background: Numerous residents have complained about placement of pedestals for cable connections in lawns or right of way areas. Last month, Kauffman reported on substandard repairs to damaged sidewalks and a streetlight post left leaning.

Other happenings: Several dozen residents attended an open house prior to the supervisors meeting to review yet another set of proposed plans for sidewalks in Brownstown. The new drawings showed 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of Main Street and curb extensions, called bumpouts, to slow traffic by restricting travel lane width. Manager Jenna Seesholtz said the state Department of Transportation wants to see action on the plans, or $2 million in previously approved grants could be in jeopardy. The board authorized engineer Rettew Associates to proceed with more detailed plans, and to work with PennDOT to extend the grant period.

