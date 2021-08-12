When: Aug. 9 commissioners meeting, held in person and virtually.

What happened: Curt Kosko, senior vice president and general manager of Atlantic Broadband, presented a proposal for Shenandoah Cable Television (Shentel) to serve the township with internet, video and phone service.

Why it’s important: Shentel would compete with Comcast, which Kosko said could lower prices and offer better service.

Background: The Virginia-based telecommunications company serves its home state as well as West Virginia, Maryland and now Pennsylvania.

Details: The project would include more than 7,000 miles of fiber, which would take about 12 to 18 months to install, including on existing poles. Among the communities Shentel serves are East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Township and Mountville Borough, as well as Hanover and Carlisle boroughs.

Comment: “The ultra-high speed bandwidth offers better reliability than cable or Digital Subscriber Line service,” Kosko said.

What’s next: The commissioners will hold a public hearing on Shentel at their Aug. 23 meeting.

Fire/rescue report: Chief Rick Kane announced the department has received a $131,000 health and safety grant, the majority of which will be spent on in-department physical exams including EKGs, chest X-rays and cancer screening for 100 firefighters at a cost of about $1,200 per firefighter. Also included will be free membership to Universal Athletic Club and fitness equipment at all fire stations.

Youth Council: The commissioners voted unanimously to approve forming a Youth Council with nine students, from seventh to 12th grades, “so they can voice their opinions,” Commissioner Carol Gifford said.

Staffing: The board agreed to reclassify its human resources director position and discussed hiring a new director for a salary of $78,000 to $83,000. “We really do need a professional here,” board President Tom O’Brien said. “We need someone with the skills to do a lot of different things.

Upcoming events: Residents and taxpayers are welcome to join Coffee with a Commissioner from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Sand Trap Restaurant in Overlook Park. Seasons, an Irish band, will perform in the summer concert series at the Boettcher House Museum at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15.