When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: The board deliberated on Comcast’s notification of intent to expand its broadband network in the township, pending the approval of a federal grant expected by January 2024.

Background: Penn Township has two main competitors in internet, phone and TV streaming services: Blue Ridge and Windstream Communications. Blue Ridge, headquartered within the state, has served as the township’s primary service provider for over two decades. Windstream Communications, based in Arkansas, entered the market later and initiated competition by offering bundled services reliant on their broadband network.

More: Comcast has informed the township of its intention to seek a grant via the state’s American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Infrastructure Program through the Capital Projects Fund. If successful, the Philadelphia-based communication business aims to extend its services to unserved and underserved areas within the township, introducing more competition among existing providers.

Why it matters: This expansion of choices for Penn Township residents comes with a caveat. If the grant is approved, Comcast will pursue access to the township's rights of way for its network infrastructure. If a franchise agreement is reached, it is likely there will be an associated fee, which may be partially covered by customers. Subscribers would then see this fee on their bills, similar to the charges incurred by customers for TV franchise services. Supervisors are concerned they lack the authority to make Comcast restore dug areas for underground cables due to the lack of an ordinance. Additionally, Township Manager Mark Hiester is concerned about potential cable-related hindrances for future projects and relocation costs the township might incur.

What’s next: Comcast and township supervisors await the grant application’s outcome. If approved, both sides will meet to agree on a plan to install network infrastructure.

Quotables: “Could be good, although we’ve had some concerns … we have seen what they have done with the streets in Ephrata, Lititz and in the city,” Hiester said. “They're terrible,” said Supervisor Ben Burkhart, referring to Comcast. Supervisor Gary Stevens said, “Guess I look at it from a contractor's point of view, their (Comcast’s) workmanship stinks.”

Public input: “This would be another option for our citizens … hope I live long enough to see that,” said resident Lewis Jury.

Comcast responds: “Comcast is proud to serve Lancaster County. We are committed to serving as many customers as is geographically and economically feasible. As we continue to evaluate opportunities for network expansions in Pennsylvania, especially in rural areas where there can be significant infrastructure challenges, programs like Pennsylvania’s Capital Projects Fund (CPF) and Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP) help to change the economics so private providers, like Comcast, can expand networks in the most efficient and impactful manner. We look forward to collaborating with the Commonwealth to bring our network into new areas, connecting unserved residents and businesses,” said Meredith Klein, vice president of public relations via email Sept. 1.