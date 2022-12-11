When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Nov. 22.

What happened: The borough will apply for up to $100,000 in federal grant money to advertise the Columbia Market House, director Chris Vera told council members. The money, offered through the USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Project, can go to businesses that focus on farmed products, Vera said.

Quotable: “You can’t sell T-shirts,” Vera said after the meeting. “We can use the money for billboards, newspaper advertising and signage,” he said.

New vendors: The market house’s occupancy is now full with 13 vendors, Vera said. Some stands, such as Lantz’s Goodies, take up four spaces, which lowers the total number of sellers. New venders Ko’s Kitchen, Beiler’s Soft Pretzels and Pepper Pot, which features Jamaican dishes, should be open before the end of December.

McGinness project: Council members approved paying $229,900 for a house at 700 Franklin St. because the borough wants to extend a road from the adjacent McGinness Innovation Park project to Ninth Street. Columbia will include the land’s deed in the McGinness package, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said. In addition, Stivers said he hopes someone will purchase and relocate the residence. “We’re going to try to get someone to pick up the house and move it,” Stivers said. “It’s totally doable.” The house has appraised for $250,000. ATO Excavating Inc. will receive $120,750 to demolish a different home on the park property because the structure contains asbestos. Rue Environmental will receive almost $8,000 to digitally research archeological and historic conditions of the McGinness project land. In addition, C.S. Davidson will get $24,095 to create aerial and topographical maps of the future technology area.

Holiday happenings: The borough has purchased more holiday decorations. Be on the lookout for additional wreaths and garlands downtown, Stivers said. In addition, Columbia Market House will feature the Merry Mooses at the Market, a craft show, on Dec. 17. Christmas Eve will bring a children’s program from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. that includes a giant, inflatable movie screen that will track Santa’s geographical path throughout the world.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.