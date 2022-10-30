When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Council moved one step closer to developing a technology innovation park on the former McGinness airport property by agreeing to apply for up to $2 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

More info: The money would go to DR1 Group, a drone maker that wants to build a training facility on part of the land. Although company employees will write the grant, rules say a municipality must submit the application.

Quotable: “This is truly a big part of the future for Columbia Borough,” Mayor Leo Lutz told council members.

Details: The grant’s purpose is to help cities create projects that demonstrate using technology in transportation. The first of two grant stages would allow DR1 to create a plan, complete a study and then add technology to the site. Part two, which could net an additional $15 million, would go toward further development.

Plans: Drones one day could deliver merchandise and transport people, said Todd Kishpaugh, one of the company’s founders.

Background: The borough paid about $1.5 million for the 57-acre property in August 2021.

Holiday parking: Council members voted to give downtown shoppers free Saturday parking from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. That’s a change from last year’s free Saturday parking, which ran through Feb. 12.

Quotable: “There’s not a lot of push for January and February parking downtown,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. The message council wants to send, Stivers explained, is, “Come to Columbia for the holidays.” The borough already offers free parking on Sundays.

Communication: The borough covered parking meters with red bags last year to indicate free parking. However, Stivers said, many shoppers thought the red covers meant that parking was illegal. Council members talked about purchasing blue covers that display the words, “Happy Holidays” on them for this year.

Grinding on: The borough hopes to get $350,000 in grant money to replace its aging machine that grinds yard waste. The 20-year-old grinder frequently breaks down, Stivers said. A new machine costs about $600,000. The borough plans on netting $100,000 for a trade in, leaving Columbia a price-tag of about $150,000 if the borough gets the grant.

For sale: Council voted to hire a Columbia-based Realtor to sell two properties after no one bid on them. The borough advertised the properties for sale in LNP | LancasterOnline and also displayed handmade signs on each site.

More info: Columbia is set to pay a 6% commission to whoever sells 400 Locust St. and 750 South Ninth St., but may try to negotiate a lower percentage, Stivers said after the meeting.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.