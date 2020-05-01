When: Council meeting, April 30.

What happened: In a virtual meeting streamed on Facebook Live, council discussed two events related to COVID-19 that will take place in the borough the week of May 3. These events include Bells Across Pennsylvania Day on Sunday and the COVID-19 Emergency Services Parade on Thursday.

Bells: Churches will be encouraged to ring bells for three minutes in honor of the fight against COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association.

Parade: The emergency services parade was initiated by Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services and will include about 10 police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, which will take a route past a number of downtown medical facilities, senior communities and nursing homes. Residents will be encouraged to watch from their homes and to wear masks if they go outside. The time of the parade is yet to be determined.

State of emergency: Council voted to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19 through May 13. Council President Heather Zink said council would continue to revisit the state of emergency at council meetings each month until it is no longer needed.

Rental license law: Council voted to advertise a new ordinance that would change the date for residential rental units to apply for new rental licenses, from July 1 to the new date of Nov. 1. This would be a permanent change that would ease the summer workload for borough employees.