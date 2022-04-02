When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 22.

What happened: Council members debated and then tabled a request from the Columbia Merchants Association to pay $1,500 to use the borough’s out-of-service trolley. The organization wants to ferry people to different shopping areas in Columbia.

Quotable: “How we want to use the trolley is strictly committed to the merchants of Columbia,” said Martin Moore, association treasurer. While the business group can’t afford to pay market price, a purchase or lease should help the borough by bringing more people to Market House and other businesses, he explained.

Background: Council members voted in December to auction the vehicle and would have to first vote to pull the trolley from the auction and then agree to sell or lease it to the nonprofit business group. Columbia paid $39,900 for the trolley in 2017. Widespread use never materialized because of a driver shortage, among other reasons.

Legality: State code on how municipalities deal with disposing property might interfere with the proposal, said Evan Gabel, borough solicitor. Additionally, Heather Zink, council president, questioned the merchants group’s claim that the deal would benefit the borough because it would no longer have to deal with storing and maintaining the trolley.

Quotables: “To say it’s not going to cost us anything is a little bit misleading,” Zink said, noting that any money not brought in by auction would count as a financial loss for the borough. However, Eric Kauffman, council vice president, called the proposal a “win-win” for council and area businesses.

Coming up: Gabel said he would research state code to see if the borough could sell or lease the trolley to a nonprofit without going through an auction or bid process.

Old equipment: The two speed-timing devices used by borough police officers will no longer be manufactured, Chief Jack Brommer told council members.

More info: Pennsylvania is the only state that bans local police departments from using radar to catch speeders, although state officers use these devices. The state has a list of speed-timing equipment local police forces may use.

Details: Traffic Safety Systems, which made a system with a stopwatch and a computer, has gone out of business, according to a March 9 letter from the Pennsylvania Radar Coalition to the state House of Representatives. Another manufacturer, YCG, has stopped making its speed-timing system that uses infrared sensors.

Quotable: “This is truly a matter of public safety,” Brommer said after the meeting.

New revenue: Council members voted to advertise fees for anyone who wants to attach small cell antennas to poles in any public right of way. Businesses use the new technology to fill gaps among cell towers, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Why it matters: Local governments may charge a fee for these antennas but must have an ordinance spelling out the details. Stivers said one company has already contacted him about putting up equipment in the borough.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 5, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.

— Gayle Johnson,

For LNP | LancasterOnline