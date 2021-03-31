When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 23.

What happened: The borough plans to offer up to 300 COVID-19 vaccines per day at Columbia Market House as soon as Lancaster General Health has enough immunizations to start giving doses to residents in the latest category. Shots should be completed before the venue’s scheduled opening Memorial Day weekend, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. Also, Columbia plans to use buses and trolleys to get people to and from the site. “I don’t want transportation to be an issue,” Stivers said.

County health department: Council members should vote on a resolution April 13 to urge Lancaster County commissioners to create a county health department. Manheim Township, which already approved a document calling for the county agency, sent a letter to the county and a copy to Columbia, asking council members to approve their own resolution. Some state statistics have shown that most counties with health departments noted fewer COVID-19 deaths and cases.

Quotable: “With the pandemic, we need to have something on a local level,” council President Heather Zink said after the meeting. She added that a county health department might create much-needed mental health services.

Police force: Council members voted to hire two police officers and learned the police department’s patrol units are down four officers because two left the force and two are working light duty due to medical issues. A fully staffed police force should employ 18 officers. The borough remains protected, though, as the department uses overtime and part-time offices to ensure coverage. “The safety of citizens is not at risk,” Stivers said, noting that the situation has, however, caused financial woes. “It’s a problem, absolutely, because we’re paying overtime.” One new hire must complete five months of training before he’s ready to work, which means overtime pay will continue for at least that long.

Crafting the future: Council members agreed to pay $50,000 to York-based C.S. Davidson Inc. to create a scope and service document leading to a comprehensive plan to guide the borough into 2040. Meetings from now until August should give the consulting firm information on how to plan for land use, housing, utilities, transportation and recreation.

Next: Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 6 and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.