When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: Borough Council may have to delay developing the McGinness Airport property site as a light-industrial business park after a Columbia resident told Sharon Lintner, council vice president, that he hid in the woods and witnessed men burying barrels in the ground many years ago.

Quotable: “This is the first I’m hearing about it,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after Lintner brought up the matter.

Next steps: Consultants charged with completing ecological studies on the 57-acre property now will return and search for the barrels, which were not noted on any previous studies, council President Heather Zink said after the meeting. Meanwhile, some work already has begun. Crews have begun pulling weeds and clearing some of the ground cover, Zink said.

Background: Zink and Stivers represented the borough at closing Aug. 20, and Columbia paid $1.495 million for the land. Plans call to develop about 40 acres off of Manor Street into an innovation and technology campus that would include a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground.

Home sale inspection changes: Council members authorized borough staff to revamp the ordinance that regulates single-family home sale inspections. Council member Todd Burgard expressed interest in renaming the inspections to include the words “fire safety.” Also, staff will examine lowering the $200 fee, among other details.

Background: Council members recently voted down a proposal by Lintner to eliminate single-family home inspections as a way to save residents money and to reduce the workload of code inspectors. Lintner and Howard Stevens voted for the proposal, while Burgard, Zink, Peter Stahl, Fran Fitzgerald and Eric Kauffman voted against the proposal.

Next step: Stivers expects council to discuss these changes during the Sept. 28 meeting.

Zion Hill renovation: Council asked staff to work out an agreement that would allow the Columbia Historic Preservation Society to make improvements to Zion Hill Cemetery. The borough owns the property. The preservation group wants to seek grants to pay for a memorial wall and a walking trail around the cemetery with information panels, society director Christopher Vera said after the meeting. He plans to hold a Juneteenth celebration on the grounds in 2022.

History: Zion Hill contains at least 13 military graves, some of them for African-American soldiers from the Civil War. Also, a 2011 study says that the site once may have contained Native American round houses, structures used for social gatherings. Vera estimated that the society would need about $500,000 for its renovation.

What’s next: The borough will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Sept. 7. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.