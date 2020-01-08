When: Council meeting, Jan. 7.
What happened: Council formally accepted the resignation of Borough Manager Rebecca S. Denlinger, who accepted the manager position in Elizabethtown. Denlinger’s last day on the job in Columbia will be Jan. 16.
Also: The borough is in need of a new planning and zoning manager to fill the void created by the retirement of Jeff Helm in December. Both positions are currently being advertised, and Denlinger told council she is working with staff and professional advisers to put capacity in place to help keep things running smoothly while council searches for her successor.
What’s being done: Council already has approved a plan to outsource zoning officer services on an interim basis to Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, which already handles some third-party building code duties for Columbia. Denlinger said plans are to lean heavily on the borough’s professionals, especially with the start of major projects in the borough. Staff is also researching potential acting/interim manager possibilities, including reaching out to early applicants for the position to see if they would be interested in the job on an interim basis, with no promise of being kept on permanently.
Quotable: “I am looking to have some interim plans in place so council doesn’t need to make a rush decision and has the time to do a proper search,” Denlinger said.
What’s next: Denlinger promised council she would remain available to assist in the transition. No timetable has been set for the hiring of Denlinger’s or Helm’s replacements.