When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, April 2.

What happened: The board reviewed plans to resume classes online and maintain remote educational services for students across the district. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting was held via videoconference. It was livestreamed and can be replayed on YouTube.

Background: Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all state schools will remain closed until further notice. In accordance with Senate Bill 751, which was signed into law March 27, school districts are expected to develop a plan to offer remote educational services for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Gregory McGough, director of curriculum, said that these services would provide continuity of education and address student needs amid a prolonged school closure.

Why it’s important: McGough said plans are underway to resume formal education as early as April 13. Once courses begin, students will be expected to attend online class sessions and complete course requirements, with attendance being recorded for each learner. The district will also continue to provide at-home educational services, which include its free meal program, distribution of digital devices to families with at-school pick-up, access to free internet for low-income households, support and instruction for special education students, collegiate-level course materials and challenges for gifted students, and frequent check-ins for the health and safety of learners.

What’s next: The district will submit its remote learning plan to the state Department of Education. Superintendent Tom Strickler said students must submit incomplete assignments from the previous marking period by April 9, so term grades can be finalized by April 15.