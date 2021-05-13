When: Columbia Borough School District board meeting, May 6.

What happened: The board adopted a $27.57 million proposed general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year with no tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property would pay $2,470. Overall, the district projects revenues of $26.69 million, up 2.29% from 2020-21, and predicts $27.57 million in expenses, up 1.59% from the current year. District reserves would be used to cover an estimated $878,982 deficit between revenues and expenses.

Expenses: The $432,782 rise in expenses is attributed to a $420,000 increase in cybercharter tuition. The district will reserve $1.5 million for charter school services and $315,000 for tuition to River Rock Academy, same as the current year. The district will also add a new assistant to the superintendent, salaried at $110,000; technology support specialist, $35,000; autistic support teacher, $55,000; fill six other vacant positions; and increased salaries 3.0% for administrative and 3.20% for professional staff.

Benefits: The district is set to contribute 34.94% of its payroll, or $3.2 million, toward employee pensions in 2021-22, up 0.43% from the current year. An additional $705,435 will be reserved for Social Security and $2.2 million for employee health insurance premiums.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a final budget in June.

Schedule changes: The board approved a motion to adjust start and end times at its elementary, middle and high school campuses next school year. Teachers districtwide will continue to arrive at 7:45 a.m. and leave at 3:20 p.m.

Park Elementary School: The district will shift student start times at its elementary school from 8:05 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and dismissal times from 2:50 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Doors will open at 8:20 a.m.

Taylor Middle School: Student start times at the Taylor campus will shift from 8:05 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and dismissal times from 2:50 p.m. to 3 p.m. Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Columbia High/Hill Middle: Student start times at the high school and middle school’s Hill campus will shift from 8 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Dismissal times will extend from 2:27 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. at the high school and from 2:37 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. at the middle school. Doors will open at both schools at 7:30 a.m.

Public response: Since the last update on community feedback in April, an additional 211 parents completed a district survey meant to gauge public opinion on the new 2021-22 schedule. The latest data show 43% of participants support the changes, 39% oppose them and another 18% have no preference.