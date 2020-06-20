When: Virtual school board meeting, June 18.

What happened: The board adopted a $27.94 million final general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property would pay $2,470 in taxes. Overall, the district projects revenues of $26.9 million in 2020-21, up 1.3% from 2019-20, and predicts $27.94 million in expenses, up 4.96%.

Deficit: The district will face a $1.04 million deficit between revenues and expenses. Surplus funds from this school year will be used to cover this deficit, said Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations.

Expenses: The district anticipates an increase of $1.32 million in expenses next year attributed mainly to employee salaries, benefits and pensions, along with a rise in tuition and contracted services. Total revenue has increased over $800,000 since May because of an influx in state and federal aid, Ramsey said.

What’s next: The new spending plan will take effect July 1.

Anti-racism: The district adopted a resolution to support social justice and diversity. Board President Charles Leader read aloud a formal statement from the school board, which calls for the elimination of inequity and systemic racism in its education system.

Quotable: “The Columbia Borough School District Board of School Directors stands in solidarity with the Black community in our schools, district, and nation to condemn this violence,” Leader said. “We see it, we hear it, and we are committed to changing the system.”