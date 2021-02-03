When: Columbia school board meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: The school district will begin to administer civics exams as a graduation requirement for students at its high and middle schools in the spring.

Background: In accordance with a law enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018, school districts statewide must now develop and administer a civics exam to test students on the following topics: U.S. history; the purpose and structure of constitutional democracy; government principles, operations and documents; and citizen rights and responsibilities. Students in grades seven to 12 are required to take this exam at least once to graduate from high school.

Why it’s important: The district has developed an assessment that learners can access online, curriculum director Gregory McGough said. The exam will be initially administered to seventh graders to provide ample time for completion, McGough said.

What’s next: The district expects to release its virtual civics exam over the spring semester. Test results will be collected and posted on the district website.

2021-22 calendar: The board reviewed its proposed calendar for the next school year. Although district schools currently switch from in-person to remote classes in response to inclement weather, Superintendent Ashley Rizzo said built-in snow days will be reinstated on next year’s calendar. The district will also dedicate additional time to parent-teacher conferences, Rizzo said.