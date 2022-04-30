When: Columbia school board meeting, April 21.

What happened: The board heard an update from Superintendent Ashley Rizzo on how the district is progressing on plans for next school year and on long-term goals.

Budget: While the 2022-23 budget is not yet finalized, Rizzo noted that the preliminary budget does not include any tax increases. The district has the next couple of weeks to complete the budget proposal, and the board plans to hold a final vote in June.

Dual enrollment: The district is expecting to soon complete agreements with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and Elizabethtown College to allow for high school students to pursue dual enrollment. Rizzo acknowledged that the dual enrollment process has been frustrating for families and said the district expects to have a clear process in place with more options for students for the 2022-23 school year.

Attendance: On an average day at the school district, 91% of students at Park Elementary School and 92% of students at Taylor Middle School are at school. At the Hill Campus, 89% of middle schoolers and 85% of high schoolers are in attendance. Rizzo explained that all four attendance levels have increased and noted that the district is continuing to work to improve daily attendance.

Kindergarten: Rizzo was pleased to share that the district had 35 students registered to start kindergarten in the fall as of the end of March. She said no one on staff could recall that last time the district had that many kindergartners registered this early in the year.

Other business: The board voted to appoint board member Ryan Sexton to be the district’s representative to the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for the next three years. Sexton will begin officially representing the district in July.