When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Jan. 20.

What happened: The board reviewed where the district’s fund balances as work begins on the 2022-23 budget.

General fund: Although the district was initially anticipating a $1 million deficit for the 2020-21 school year, the district’s revenue was nearly $1 million higher than expected. The district’s expenses were roughly $2.5 million lower than projected, which gave the district a surplus that was transferred to the capital improvement fund.

Other funds: The district’s capital improvement fund — used to pay for facility improvements — has a balance of $4.2 million. The district is looking to grow the fund by roughly $2 million in the coming year. The district also has $1.5 million in a fund to balance future budgets if needed and $2.2 million in a fund to be used for unbudgeted expenses as needed.

Tax rate: Although Columbia has not raised tax rates since 2019, the district has the highest millage rate in Lancaster County. Under state law, Columbia was assigned a 5.1% tax increase limit the district cannot exceed without approval by voters or being granted an exception by the state. The millage rate for next year’s budget will not be set for several months, but the school board voted in December to keep any property tax increase within the 5.1% limit.

Other business: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo organized a celebration for the board in honor of school director recognition month. Each board member was given artwork drawn for them by middle and high school students. Several of the district’s middle and high school vocal and instrumental ensembles also performed for the board.