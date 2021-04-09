When: Columbia Borough School District board meeting, April 6.

What happened: The school district has more than $8 million in its collective fund balance that can be used to cover capital projects, health care costs and minimize annual tax increases into the foreseeable future.

Background: Since the 2016-17 school year, the district has experienced a $4.75 million increase in total reserves. The district entered 2020-21 with $2.1 million in general funds assigned to offset increases in pension costs and future budget deficits, $1.72 million in capital reserve funds to spend on essential capital improvements at its academic buildings, $2.82 million in health insurance funds to cover employee health care expenses, and an additional $2.2 million in unassigned funds. These figures do not include federal aid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants received during the current school year.

Why it’s important: Because the district can readily use reserve funds to cover an estimated $878,982 deficit between revenues and expenses, chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey anticipates its 2021-22 budget will feature no tax increase for the second year in a row. The district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property would pay $2,470 in taxes.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.

Federal aid: The school district will receive $4.83 million in additional federal grant funds to assist with further coronavirus-related expenses. This financial aid, according to Ramsey, must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024. To date, the district has received $7.81 million in federal aid related to COVID-19.

Capital improvements: District officials will seek to complete more than $700,000 in upgrades on the following mechanical systems: new variable frequency drives, valves, actuators and potential pumps in Park Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $160,000; variable frequency drives and potential pumps in the boiler room at its middle school's Taylor campus, $140,000; and HVAC improvements in the fieldhouse, $450,000. District reserves would be used to cover these expenses.

Steeple renovations: Last year, the district commissioned an evaluation to determine damages to a steeple at the District Administration Center. Although architects no longer recommend an estimated $136,500 to $227,500 roof replacement, district officials will move forward with efforts to patch several leaks and restore the structure at a cost of $16,200.