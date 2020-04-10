When: Columbia borough school board meeting, April 7.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on YouTube, the board reviewed potential changes to the district’s proposed $27.13 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year. Although the district expects its budget to drop in revenues and rise in expenses, there will be no tax increase.

Background: Last month, the district had projected revenues of $27.06 million in 2020-21, up 1.94% from 2019-20, and predicted $27.13 million in expenses, up 1.94% from the current year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and state-mandated school closures, Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, said data used to evaluate next year’s budget has “gone down the drain,” so the district must now revise its budget to address a variety of potential factors.

Real estate tax: The school district’s real estate tax rate will remain at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property would pay $2,470 in taxes.

Revenues: Ramsey said the district was set to receive $9.48 million in state aid, up over $500,000 from the current school year, based on the governor’s proposed budget for 2020-21. This amount could be impacted by a decrease in state sales tax and income tax revenues, and an increase in federal academic relief. The district also expects a $162,000 loss in earned income tax revenues, down 17% from initial estimates, due to a spike in the state’s unemployment rate. Other factors include a possible increase in tax appeals and a decrease in attrition savings, investment yields and tax collection rates.

Benefits: Pennsylvania school districts are required to pay a percentage of their total payroll into the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, which directly contributes to employee pensions. The district was set to contribute 34.51% of its payroll — or $3.1 million — for the 2020-21 school year, up 0.22% from the current year. Because of a decline in interest rates and an increase in stock market volatility, contributions are expected to rise so the system can reach its average growth of 6.5%, Ramsey said.

Services: In accordance with a new state law, the district can renegotiate its transportation contracts, at a lesser rate, to keep bus drivers employed and receive a state subsidy for next school year. Additionally, Ramsey said school districts could see increased enrollment in cyber charter schools as families become more comfortable with an online learning model. The district will continue to pay tuition to these schools in 2020-21, but only for students who enrolled as of March 13.

What’s next: The district expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.