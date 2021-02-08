When: Columbia Borough School District board meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: The school district is preparing to support funding reform after paying what it says were inequitable tuition rates to cyber charter schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Background: The district, according to chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey, spent $922,995 in tuition, or $34,185 a learner, to enroll 27 special education students in cyber charter schools in 2020-21. That tuition rate, however, reflects an enrollment estimate from 2019-20 and not actual figures from the current school year. Ramsey stated the district would have saved nearly $300,000 on tuition fees this year if the charter schools’ funding formula were based on actual figures rather than previous estimates.

What’s next: The board expects to pass a resolution calling for charter school funding reform at its next meeting Feb. 18.

Fund transfer: The district will seek to transfer $292,561 from its general fund to the capital projects fund to upgrade various mechanical systems. The board will vote on the transfer Feb. 18.