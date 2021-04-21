When: Columbia Borough School Board meeting, April 15.

What happened: The board reviewed an updated proposal to adjust start and end times at its elementary, middle school, and high school campuses for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: Earlier this month, board members heard tentative plans to postpone student start times at Park Elementary School from 8:05 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and at the middle school’s Taylor campus from 8:05 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. This delayed schedule, according to Superintendent Ashley Rizzo, would help the district maximize instructional minutes, provide additional time for professional development, and aid families who drop off students in the morning at multiple buildings.

Public response: More than 300 parents completed a district survey meant to gauge public opinion on the proposed 2021-22 schedule. The latest data shows that 54% of participants support the changes, 23% oppose them, and another 23% have no preference.

Why it’s important: Rizzo said some revisions were made to the district’s initial proposal to reflect recent parental feedback. To provide students with “a similar school day length to surrounding districts,” the revised proposal states start times at the high and middle school’s Hill campus would shift from 8 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. The district also would extend dismissal times from 2:27 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. at its high school, 2:37 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. at Hill, and 2:50 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. at the elementary school.

What's next: The board expects to vote on this proposal once it is finalized next month.

New hires: The district has hired Crystal Martin as its assistant to the superintendent for instructional programs, effective on or about June 15. This a new position that was created earlier this month. Martin is currently a supervising coordinator of student services at School District of Lancaster.