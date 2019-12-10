When: School board reorganization and committee of the whole meetings, Dec. 5.
What happened: Newly elected and returning school directors were sworn in. District Judge Miles Bixler administered the oath of office to Lauren Vonstetten, Robert Misciagna, Charles Leader, Kate Keyser, Rachel Kedney, Kathy Hohenadel and Sandra Duncan.
Appointments: Leader was reelected president and Hohenadel was elected vice president by unanimous votes. The law firm of Nikolaus & Hohenadel was appointed as solicitor.
Why it’s important: Board member Cole Knighton did not attend the meeting. While his absence was not mentioned specifically, officials later discussed board vacancies. Superintendent Tom Strickler noted that a board vacancy occurs under the Pennsylvania School Code 10 days after a seat is not filled. A true vacancy will only be acknowledged on Jan. 16, Strickler added.
Meeting schedule: The board discussed setting the meeting schedule for 2020 but tabled a decision on committee meeting dates until Thursday, Dec. 12. Hohenadel had proposed to hold committee meetings on the first Monday and Tuesday of the month, with committee-of-the-whole meetings taking place only as needed. The board approved separating committees that previously were merged. Committees now include extracurricular, personnel, finance and audit, property, policy review, curriculum and instruction.
Budget: The board resolved to opt out of the “long budget process” by agreeing not to exceed the district’s Act 1 tax increase limit of 3.9%.
Athletics: The board approved a high school student to participate in PIAA swimming at all Donegal School District contests. Strickler noted Donegal will accept the district's student, but the student is still competing against Donegal. The parents of the student-athlete have agreed to provide all transportation to events, Strickler said. The board also approved cooperative a sponsorship agreement with Dayspring Christian Academy for various sports. Dayspring had made the request because its agreement with the School District of Lancaster expires this year.