When: School board meeting, Feb. 17.

What happened: The board reapproved the district’s health and safety plan, which includes a mask mandate, without making any changes.

Background: Under the American Rescue Plan Act, schools are required to evaluate and reapprove their health and safety plans every six months in order to be eligible for COVID-19 relief funds. Columbia’s plan had last been approved in August 2021, when the board voted to institute a universal masking requirement for the 2021-2022 school year.

Policy: Nothing in the health and safety plan was changed since it was last approved in the fall. All students, staff, and visitors will still be required to wear a mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The plan also includes three vaccine clinics, two of which occurred already and a third that is scheduled to be held in March.

Vote: The board did not discuss the mask mandate before they voted on the plan. The meeting included two opportunities for residents to provide public comment, but no one commented on the mask mandate. The plan was approved by a 7-2 vote, with board members Matthew Wardecker and Ryan Sexton voting against the plan.

Other business: Elizabeth Landis, principal of the district’s high school, presented the board with some changes that district staff has drafted for the 2022-23 high school course calendar. The changes include switching from a four-class per day block schedule to a schedule with shorter class periods and more classes per day. The proposed catalog also includes new social studies and history classes and an Advanced Placement English class. The board is planning to vote on the catalog at their March 17 meeting.