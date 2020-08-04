When: School board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Board members discussed their concerns and challenges with a ban on in-person attendance at all sporting events for the fall semester.

Why it matters: Because of recent instructions from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, spectators statewide will not be permitted to attend high school sports in the fall. This mandate, according to Superintendent Tom Strickler, will force the district to increase its security-related expenses, forfeit revenue from tickets and concessions and potentially condense its athletic staff. Strickler said, “How do you keep the public away from public facilities that they pay for?”

Quotable: “When I talk to the kids, I just tell them, ‘We’re prepping as if there’s going to be a season.’ They all know (the season) could not happen,” board President Charles Leader said. “The part that bothers me, I think, is how you’re going to control the fans. ... That’s going to be really tough to do, and I don’t have an answer for that either.”

What’s next: Administrators will continue to monitor the status of state coronavirus regulations into late August and act accordingly, Strickler said. The district also will consider an option to livestream games in classrooms with a 25-person attendance limit per room.