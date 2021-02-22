When: Columbia Borough School District board meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a motion to discontinue its blended learning model and return to full-time, in-person instruction beginning March 8. Families can opt between a remote and in-person attendance model, or enroll in the district’s virtual academy, for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Background: Since shifting to a blended learning model, district schools have seen an increase in student absences and chronic absenteeism, with a decrease in standard and first-time passing rates. These negative trends, according to Superintendent Ashley Rizzo, can hold future implications on staffing, scheduling, student preparation and graduation times. The district announced in November it would develop plans to return to full-time instruction, allowing students to attend classes in person five days a week.

Health and safety: To implement measures deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide, board members voted to make the following changes to its athletic and academic health and safety plans: add requirements for student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 to receive clearance from a physician and undergo an electrocardiogram before returning to play; replace references to green, yellow and red phases with low, moderate and substantial spread; update language on universal masking to reinforce that masks are required at all times during athletic events; add two nurses to the district pandemic team; revise training policies to reflect actual professional development needs; and increase involvement from the superintendent in codification and communication efforts.

What’s next: The district is set to cease blended learning at its elementary school March 8, middle schools March 15 and the high school March 22.

Cyber school: The board adopted a resolution to reform funding for cyber charter schools. Proposed by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, this resolution calls for charter schools to revise “unfair” tuition rate calculations, which “create wide discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education.”

Quotable: “School districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing,” the resolution states. “We, along with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, are advocating for substantial change.”

Marketing services: The district has terminated its working relationship with Tandem Marketing and Design LLC, of York, for online marketing services, effective March 1. The board approved an agreement with Arkansas-based Apptegy to provide these same services for the remainder of 2021, at a total cost of $7,520.