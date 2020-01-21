When: School board meeting, Jan. 16.
What happened: The board approved the acquisition of property at 521 Locust St. by the Lancaster County Land Bank.
Background: When a property in the county is vacated, foreclosed or tax delinquent, it becomes eligible for purchase by the land bank. Once obtained, these properties can be rehabilitated and returned to a saleable state.
Why it’s important: Kathleen Hohenadel, board vice president, said a fire recently occurred at 521 Locust St. and resulted in severe structural damage. By request of the property owner, plans are underway for the land bank to both acquire and restore this property.
What’s next: The land bank now requires a vote of approval from Columbia Borough Council before it can proceed.
Other news: The board approved the employment of Eloy Rodriguez as assistant principal at Park Elementary School, effective Feb. 10. Rodriguez currently serves as the middle school principal and high school associate principal at Lancaster Mennonite School’s Lancaster campus. He will succeed Chris Patterson, who was selected to be Taylor Middle School’s next dean of students.
— Kyle Kutz, LNP Correspondent