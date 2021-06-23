When: Columbia school board meeting, June 17.

What happened: The board adopted a $31.98 million final general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year. Although the district estimates a $4.84 million rise in total spending, there will be no tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 26.46 mills. Taxpayers with an average assessed property of $93,410 would pay $2,472. Overall, the district projects revenues of $31.02 million, up 18.9% from 2020-21, and predicts $31.98 million in expenses, up 17.84% from the current year. District reserves will be used to cover an estimated $953,982 deficit between revenues and expenses.

Expenses: The $4.84 million rise in expenses is attributed to a $420,000 increase in cyber charter tuition, and $4.33 million in federal aid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants received during the current school year.

New hires and salaries: The district also added a new assistant to the superintendent, salaried at $110,000; speech and language therapist, $75,000; autistic support teacher, $55,000; technology support specialist, $35,000; filled six other vacant positions; and increased salaries 3.0% for administrative and 3.20% for professional staff.

What’s next: The district’s 2021-22 budget will take effect July 1.

Return to full-time: The board approved a motion to resume full-time, in-person instruction as of next school year. Families can still opt to enroll in the district’s virtual academy.

New board member: Matthew Wardecker was appointed as a member of the school board, succeeding Kyle Jensen, who resigned last month. Wardecker is currently a commercial account executive at Mount Joy-based Armstrong Relocation. He will serve until Dec. 6.

Board resignation: The board accepted the resignation of Kate Keyser as a board member, effective June 18. To fill this open seat, the district will announce a vacancy on its website and welcome members of the community to apply for the position by July 2. The board expects to fill the vacancy at its July 15 board meeting.