When: Columbia school board meeting, May 20.

What happened: Kyle Jensen has resigned as a member of the school board effective immediately.

Background: Because Jensen decided to move to a home outside the district, he is no longer eligible to serve on the school board. State law requires that every board member reside within the district they serve. Jensen was appointed Oct. 15 last year as the successor to Cole Knighton, who abruptly resigned in September.

What’s next: To fill this open seat, the district will announce a vacancy on its website and welcome residents to apply for the position by June 4. The board expects to fill the vacancy at its June 17 board meeting. The appointed member will serve until Dec. 6.

New position: Danielle Eshleman, a teacher at Park Elementary School, will serve as the district’s new curriculum instructional coach at Park Elementary and Taylor Middle school campuses, effective on or about July 1. This is a new position created in April.

Appointments: Deborah Weisser was reappointed board treasurer for the 2021-22 school year. Keith Ramsey was reappointed board secretary for a four-year term, beginning July 1.